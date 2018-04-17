Two teens arrested in connection with homeless murder in Derry

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Derry earlier this month.

36-year-old Piotr Krowka was found dead at a derelict parochial house on the Glen Road in Maghera on April 3rd.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce from PSNI Major Investigation Team said he suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

“Piotr was a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years," he said.

"We believe he was sleeping rough in the derelict property which local people will know was a former Parochial House."

Detectives investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka, whose body was discovered in Maghera on 03 April, have arrested two 16 year old males in the Maghera area this morning as part of the overall investigation. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 17, 2018

This morning police arrested two 16-year-old boys in the town as part of their "overall investigation" into the murder.

They have been taken to Antrim Police station for questioning.

Last week, a 17-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder was released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.