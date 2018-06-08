Two teens arrested as part of investigation into homeless man's murder

Two teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Piotr Krowka.

The 36-year-old Polish man was discovered in a derelict property on April 3rd on the Glen Road in Co Derry.

The youths, aged 16 and 17, were detained in the Maghera area on Friday morning.

They are being held on suspicion of withholding information.

Both boys remain in custody.

The PSNI Major Investigation Team said Mr Krowka suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

Speaking in April, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said:"Piotr was a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years".