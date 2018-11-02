Two stabbed in attack at Sony Music headquarters in London

Two people have been stabbed at the headquarters of Sony Music in London.

Armed police were called to the scene at around 11am after a man, reportedly armed with a machete, entered the building.

Police said a man has been arrested and they are awaiting an update on the condition of the victims.

The building on Derry Street in Kensington was evacuated as a precaution.

We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

Investigators said there was no evidence of the use of any firearms and the attack is not being treated as terror related.

Emergency services remain at the scene.