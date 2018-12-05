Two puppies found in discarded rubbish in Co Longford

Two puppies have been found amongst discarded rubbish in Co Longford.

The first discovery was made when a member of the public heard the sound of a crying puppy beside the River Inny's red bridge in Gurteen, Ballymahon on Monday.

The person continued to search the area after hearing more crying, and found another two puppies.

One was alive, but the third puppy had already died.

The ISPCA says this was possibly due to drowning in the nearby river.

An ISPCA staff member travelled to the area and collected the puppies.

Image: ISPCA

They were transported to the nearby National Animal Centre for immediate veterinary assessment.

On the first collie-Terrier type puppy, ISPCA acting centre manager Hugh O'Toole said: "When I collected the puppy she seemed to be in reasonably good health but was suffering from the elements.

"She could have been there for some time. She was placed in a warm bed under a heat lamp and monitored closely.

"I find it difficult to understand why anyone could do such a thing to these three defenceless little puppies when there are options out there for people".

It is unclear how long the puppies were there.

The puppies, named Shannon and Saoirse by staff, are recuperating in ISPCA care.