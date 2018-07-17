Two people die after boat capsizes off Co Donegal coast

A man and a teenager have died after a boat capsized off the coast of Co Donegal.

Emergency services were notified of the incident in the water off Malin Head at around 4.15pm.

Three people had gotten into difficulty, prompting the Coast Guard to launch a rescue operation.

A man in his 60s - believed to be from Co Donegal - was taken from the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Following the rescue operation, a teenage boy and a man believed to be in his 50s - who are both from Derry - were taken to Altnagalvin Hospital in Derry.

Police in the North say the teenager has since died.

The other rescued man remains in hospital.