Two men stabbed at Luas stop in Dublin

Updated 9.30am

Two men have been stabbed at a Luas stop in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at the Blackhorse stop near Inchicore at around 6am this morning.

The two men have been taken to St James's Hospital, with one believed to be in a critical condition.

A man has been arrested and is being held at Kilmainham Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact gardaí.

The Luas Red Line Blackhorse Outbound stop was temporarily closed this morning, but has since reopened.