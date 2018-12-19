Two men jailed for life for murdering drug dealer in 2015

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a drug dealer in May 2015.

Andrew Guerrine was stabbed 20 times and dumped on the side of a road in Rathcoole, south county Dublin.

Stephen Tynan of Deerpark Lodge, Tallaght and Raymond Fitzgerald of Knockmore Grove, Tallaght were convicted of murder last month following a five-week trial, during which the victim’s family watched them laughing and joking in the dock at times – something which showed a lack of respect and remorse, according to a victim impact statement read out in court today.

Tynan is a first cousin of Andrew Guerrine and the court heard he sympathised with his father at a family funeral just hours after the murder.

Mr Guerrine was last seen just before midnight on May 22nd 2015 on his way in Knockmore in Tallaght on his way to sell drugs.

His body was found by a passerby in the early hours of the following morning.

He’d been dumped on a roadside some 10km away.

His sister Edel said he was no angel but described him as a “loving father” to his daughter and a man who wasn’t violent or malicious – a gentle giant.

She said the family is now in an “absolute hell” and she can't believe her brother was killed by two men who just didn't want to pay for some tablets.

Both were handed the mandatory life sentence for murder.