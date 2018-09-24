Two men due in court over €1.7m cash seizure

Two men will appear in court in Wexford later charged over the seizure of €1.7m in cash.

The seizure was a result of three searches in Dublin and Wexford by Gardaí targeting organised crime.

The discovery of the cash was made during two searches on Saturday.

Four men - aged 29, 38, 44 and 47 - were arrested during those searches. On Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was also detained.

All five were questioned at Wexford Garda Station.

On Sunday Gardaí said the woman and two of the men had been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The other two men will appear before Wexford District Court later today.