Two men due in court over €1.7m cash seizure

Two men will appear in court in Wexford later charged over the seizure of €1.7m in cash.
The seizure was a result of three searches in Dublin and Wexford by Gardaí targeting organised crime.
The discovery of the cash was made during two searches on Saturday.
Four men - aged 29, 38, 44 and 47 - were arrested during those searches. On Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was also detained.
All five were questioned at Wexford Garda Station.
On Sunday Gardaí said the woman and two of the men had been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The other two men will appear before Wexford District Court later today.