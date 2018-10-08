Two men due in court in connection with 2016 Cork murder

Two men are to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of a man in Cork almost two years ago.

Aidan O'Driscoll was shot dead on Great William O'Brien Street in Blackpool on 7th December 2016.

The 37-year-old former real IRA chief - nicknamed 'The Beast' - was shot multiple times.

Gardaí say they arrested two men - aged 24 and 32 - in the Cork area this morning in connection with the shooting.

They're due to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin later today.