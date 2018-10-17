Two men arrested over investigation into stolen car parts

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen car parts.

The arrests were made during an operation in Meath and Kildare on Tuesday.

Image via @gardainfo on Twitter

It involved the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations - supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local based Gardaí.

A number of premises were searched and a large amount of suspected stolen vehicle parts were recovered and seized.

Image via @gardainfo on Twitter

The two men, aged 34 and 24, were arrested and detained at Trim Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Both men are expected to appear before Trim District Court later in connection with the investigation.