Two men arrested over investigation into stolen car parts

A number of premises were searched in Meath and Kildare
Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen car parts.
The arrests were made during an operation in Meath and Kildare on Tuesday.
It involved the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations - supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local based Gardaí.
A number of premises were searched and a large amount of suspected stolen vehicle parts were recovered and seized.
The two men, aged 34 and 24, were arrested and detained at Trim Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Both men are expected to appear before Trim District Court later in connection with the investigation.