Two men arrested en route to gangland hit to be sentenced next month

Two Dublin men who were arrested on their way to carry out a gangland hit will be sentenced at the Special Criminal Court next month.

Stephen Dunne from Clondalkin and Gary Gleeson from Ballyfermot were intercepted by armed gardaí who had bugged their van.

The two men were put under Garda surveillance from late July last year on the back of confidential information that members of an organised criminal gang were actively targeting a man in Drimnagh.

A white van registered to a fake address was identified as part of the investigation and a recording device was put inside it.

A man called Michael Frazer was the intended target, and the Special Criminal Court heard a GPS tracking device had been placed under his van.

Dunne and Gleeson were arrested on August 7th last year when gardaí stopped the white van on the Naas Road.

A loaded gun and ammunition were found between the seats.

The men were recorded inside the van talking about the planned hit.

Gleeson could be heard telling Dunne to aim for the head.

"You have to get him in the head," he said, "or we won't get paid".

Both men will be sentenced next month.