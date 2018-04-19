Two men arrested after man's body found in north Belfast

The PSNI say two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man's body was found in Belfast.

A body was discovered in Orient Gardens in the north of the city on Wednesday night.

The two detained men are aged 26 and 28.

Police say there are no further details of the deceased man at present.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan is appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7.00pm and 10.00pm to come forward.

Anyone who has any information that could assist police with their enquiries is also asked to get in touch with police.