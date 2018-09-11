Two men arrested after gun and ammunition seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following a gun seizure in Dublin this morning.

A premises on Old Naas Road in Bluebell was searched by gardaí as part of an ongoing operation.

A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were discovered and seized during the search.

The two men - one aged in his mid 50s and another in his late 50s - were arrested at the scene.

Both are currently being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí say one of the men is also being questioned 'in relation to membership of an unlawful organisation'.