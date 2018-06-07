Two men arrested after cannabis herb seized in Co Laois

Two men have been arrested after cannabis herb was seized in Co Laois.

The drug, with an estimated street value of €47,000, was discovered as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution on drugs in the Midlands.

An operation was carried out in Portarlington by gardaí attached to Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by local detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit.

During the operation, a house was searched on Canal Road, Portarlington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The cannabis herb was seized, along with materials for cutting and preparing drugs for street sale.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Portlaoise garda station.

They have since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.