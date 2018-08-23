Two killed and one seriously injured in Paris knife attack

Two people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in a knife attack in a western suburb of Paris.

The attack happened in the suburb of Trappes outside the French capital.

French police said the attacker was “neutralised” and is now dead. The police operation has been stood down.

This morning, the terrorist group claimed the attack was carried out by one of its members.

An online statement from the group’s Amaq news agency said the attacker was an “Islamic State fighter.”

French BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar” – however this has not been confirmed by police.