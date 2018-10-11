Two astronauts 'in good condition' after emergency landing

NASA said there was a booster issue with the Russian Soyuz craft during this morning's launch
Two astronauts on board a Russian spacecraft have been forced to make an emergency landing after an issue during take-off.
The pair are said to be in 'good condition' following the incident this morning.
The Soyuz craft took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at around 9:40am this morning.
It had been due to travel to the International Space Station.
However, there was a problem with the craft's booster - forcing the crew to return to Earth in a 'ballistic descent mode', which is described as a "sharper angle of landing compared to normal".
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were on board.
In a statement, NASA said: "The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members.
"Search and rescue teams are in contact with the crew and are en route to the landing location."
Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site.