Two astronauts 'in good condition' after emergency landing

Two astronauts on board a Russian spacecraft have been forced to make an emergency landing after an issue during take-off.

The pair are said to be in 'good condition' following the incident this morning.

The Soyuz craft took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at around 9:40am this morning.

It had been due to travel to the International Space Station.

However, there was a problem with the craft's booster - forcing the crew to return to Earth in a 'ballistic descent mode', which is described as a "sharper angle of landing compared to normal".

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were on board.

In a statement, NASA said: "The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members.

"Search and rescue teams are in contact with the crew and are en route to the landing location."