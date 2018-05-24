Two arrested after Gardaí seize drugs worth €220,000 in Carlow

Two men have been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth around €220,000 in County Carlow.

Officers on patrol at Rochfort Manor on the Old Leighlin Road observed two men acting suspiciously at around 5:40pm yesterday.

After searching a black Audi and silver Renault parked close to the men, the officers found two packages, believed to contain cocaine and ketamine.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.