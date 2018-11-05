Twelve Dublin city sites to be lit up for Christmas

Dublin City Council has announced that 12 sites across the capital are to be lit up this Christmas.

It says the Winter Lights will be eco-friendly, as the technology for some of the projections will use lights that consume 80% less power than their traditional predecessors.

Some 157,800 low power LEDs and 15,780 metres of cable will be used to illuminate the project.

"The most innovative and advanced energy efficient projection technology (will be used), sourced in Italy.", the council says.

Image: Dublin City Council

Plans for one of the city bridges call for 15 million colour combinations - with the whole installation using less electric power than a domestic iron or 10 household light bulbs.

"Dublin will take its place amongst the iconic Cities of Light around the world this Christmas with a spectacle so bright, it can be seen from the windows of planes landing at Dublin Airport", it adds.

More details - including locations - of the 'Winter Lights' project will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, the New Year's Festival Dublin (NYF Dublin) will return for its seventh year.

Organisers have announced three events to ring in 2019.

The Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council initiative will play host to a line up of Irish music and entertainment.

The 3Countdown Concert will feature Gavin James - with special guests Hudson Taylor, Wild Youth and Inhaler.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 5th through Ticketmaster.