Tusla helpline set up to help those with Scouting Ireland concerns

A helpline has been set up for people affected by revelations in Scouting Ireland.

The helpline, established by the Child and Family Agency Tusla, can be reached at 1800-805-665.

It is for anyone with a concern, or who wishes to make a referral on foot of the publication of the recent Scouting Ireland report.

An investigation into the organisation found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims.

Most of the cases date from the 1960s to the 1980s, with potentially one from an earlier period.

They were revealed by a review of the organisation carried out by Ian Elliot, the former CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also urged anyone affected to come forward.

Tusla says: "This is an extremely sensitive issue and one which we acknowledge may cause upset and anxiety for those affected."

"It is important to note that all referrals are being screened and assessed in line with Children First.

"The Scouting Ireland report does not affect any referrals that have already been received by the agency, and these referrals are being dealt with in line with normal processes."

The line is open on Friday, across the weekend, and Monday to Friday next week from 9.00am to 4.00pm.

Anyone with an immediate concern about the safety of a child outside of these hours should contact An Garda Síochána.