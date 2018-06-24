Turkish voters are heading to the polls for joint presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Erdogan may be forced into a run-off by the opposition, but is expected to be re-elected.

However, he's at risk of losing his majority in parliament, after a coalition teamed up to challenge his AK party.

Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics since his rise as prime minister in 2003.

Around 59 million people are eligible to vote in both elections today.