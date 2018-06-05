Tuesday's weather: Warm but cloudy in parts; Highest temperatures 19C to 23C

TODAY

Once early mist and fog patches clear, today will be another warm day with variable cloud amounts and sunshine.

Showers will break out this afternoon and evening, mainly over the western half of the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy with localised thundery downpours in places.

Highest temperatures 19C to 23C, but a little cooler along exposed east and north coasts.

TONIGHT

Any remaining heavy showers in the west will ease and become increasingly isolated early tonight.

Becoming largely dry overnight with clear skies for many, however, mist and fog patches will return in the near calm conditions.

Lows of 9C to 13C.