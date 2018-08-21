Tuesday's weather: Warm and humid with sunny spells; Highest temperatures of 18C to 25C

TODAY

Some mist and drizzle early this morning.

Today will be warm and humid with sunny spells developing in Leinster and east Munster.

Cloudier in the west and north with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.

This evening, persistent rain will develop in the northwest.

Highest temperatures of 18C to 25C with moderate southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Rain will spread southeastwards tonight over Ulster, Connacht, west Munster and the midlands.

It will be heavy at times.

Eastern parts of Leinster and Munster will be mainly dry. It will be very mild with overnight temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.