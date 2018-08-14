Tuesday's weather: Mostly cloudy today, with warmer spells later in some areas

Today

Mostly cloudy today. Scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain - persistent near northwest coasts with low cloud and mist.

Good dry spells elsewhere with warmer spells later, and a few sunny breaks over the midlands, south and east. Humid.

Moderate southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.

Tonight

Overcast and misty tonight.

Scattered patches of drizzle and mist. Good dry spells too.

Hill fog near Atlantic coasts. Mild.

Lowest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees.