Tuesday's weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with a spot of drizzle; Highest temperatures 9C to 11C

TODAY

Tuesday will begin mostly cloudy and mild with just a few spots of drizzle.

A spell of persistent rain will move into Munster and Connacht during the afternoon, turning heavier towards dusk.

The band of rain will slowly push into other areas later this evening whilst a clearance will develop in southwest areas.

Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

Southeast winds will freshen, backing westerly later in the day and easing.

TONIGHT

Many areas will be wet early tonight as rain extends north-eastwards.

It will stay wet for much of the night in the north and east, though the rain will gradually ease off.

Mist will thicken into dense fog in parts and where skies clear, frost will set in.

Lowest temperatures of 0C to 6C, in near calm.