TODAY

Apart from a few isolated and light showers; today will be another dry day in the main.

It will be rather cloudy once again but there will be some sunny spells at times - best early and late.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C, in mainly moderate northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry for much of tonight. There will be some clear spells early on, with some patches of mist, but clouds will increase in western areas later.

Lowest temperatures 7C to 11 C.