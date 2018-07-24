Tuesday's weather: Mainly dry today, with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers

Today

Mainly dry today, with bright or sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly along west and northwest coasts.

Cooler and fresher than the last couple of days, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 22 Celsius, warmest in the east and southeast.

Winds mostly light, southwesterly in direction, with sea breezes developing along the east coast.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry in most areas, with clear spells, but a little patchy rain and drizzle will develop along west and southwest coasts by morning.

Minimum temperatures 9 to 13 Celsius, in light mainly south to southwest winds.