Tuesday's weather: Irish child dies on Spanish holiday; Central Bank expects strong growth to continue; Taoiseach facing further criticism over cervical promises

A four year old Irish girl has died after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool in Marbella in Spain.

According to reports, the girl was on a family holiday near the well-known Golden Mile area outside Marbella city.

She got into difficulty while swimming at a private villa at around 10:30am on Saturday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

***

At least 100,000 new jobs will be created in the Irish economy by the end of next year.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, the Central Bank has said growth will remain strong into 2019 - with the economy expected to expand by 4.7% this year and 4.2% next year.

The regulator expects unemployment to dip below 5% next year, with inflation staying low.

However, it issued a warning about the risks of a hard Brexit and potential US trade wars – and said there is also the potential for the economy to overheat.

***

The Taoiseach's facing criticism from opposition parties over his handling of the latest cervical check developments.

The solicitor for terminally ill cancer patient Ruth Morrissey says they have yet to receive a request to re-enter mediation on his client's court case, which went before the High Court last week.

It follows previous promises by the Government that women affected would not have to go through court.

Labour's health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the Taoiseach has questions to answer.

***

US President Donald Trump has offered to meet with the Iranian president - just over a week after he threatened Iran with "serious consequences" via Twitter.

President said he would sit down with Iran's President Rouhani with 'no preconditions.'

The US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal after President Trump labelled it “insane” and “one of the worst and most one-sided” agreements the US ever signed.

He said he is ready meet “any time they want to” – adding that he believes he can reach a better agreement.

***

Irish holidaymakers are being told to prepare for potentially record-breaking heat across Europe later this week.

South-west France, Spain and Portugal are most at risk.

Inland parts of the Algarve could hit 48C - a temperature last reached in Europe back in 1977 in Athens.