Tuesday's weather: Heavy rain and gales this morning, scattered showers later

Today

Heavy rain and gales will affect the north and east at first today with some spot flooding.

The rain will clear by around mid-morning and the southerly winds will ease as brighter conditions further west extends across the country bringing scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range 6 to 9 degrees with winds becoming fresh southwest.

Tonight

There will be scattered showers with clear spells tonight.

The showers will become heavy and frequent later in the west but there will be a lot of dry weather elsewhere.

South to southwest winds will be moderate to fresh in the east but fresh or strong in western parts and very blustery near the coast.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 3 and 5 degrees with perhaps a touch of ground frost locally for a time in the east.

National weather warnings

There is a status yellow wind warning for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

South to southeast winds will reach mean speeds at times between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Winds may exceed these limits in coastal areas.

While a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 mm, possibly higher on mountains. Flooding possible.