Tuesday's weather: Heatwave to continue, with top temperatures reaching 24 to 28 degrees

Today

Today there will be showers with hazy sunshine at first. However, it will become mostly dry and sunny later.

It will be another very warm or hot day with top temperatures reaching 24 to 28 degrees.

Winds will be light southeasterly or variable, but moderate near south and east coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear.

Lowest temperatures will not fall below 12 to 16 degrees.

Winds remain light variable or southeasterly.

Status yellow high-temperature warning for Ireland

Temperatures will hit 27 degrees Celsius in places today and are expected to exceed it on subsequent days, this week.

Warning issued on Monday, remains valid until Friday at 9pm