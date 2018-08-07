Tuesday's weather: Cloudy periods with sunny intervals; Highest temperatures 15C to 19C

TODAY

Today will bring a mix of cloudy periods and sunny intervals.

There will be a good deal of dry weather and some well scattered showers, these mainly in the west.

This evening, heavier showers will develop in the west and spread inland.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight, showers will spread eastwards across the country.

They will be heaviest in the west and will be lighter and more scattered in the east.

Lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.