Tuesday's weather: Breezy and generally cloudy; Highest temperatures 16C to 21C

TODAY

Today will be a breezy and generally cloudy day.

Rain in the west will spread across the country during the day but it will break up as it does, leaving the east and southeast mainly dry.

In the west it will become drier again later in the day.

Highest temperatures ranging from 16C degrees on the west coast to 21C degrees over parts of Leinster.

Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty with strong winds at times along the coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry in most areas, but rain and drizzle will develop on west and southwest coasts later.

Lowest temperatures of 9C to 14C degrees, coolest inland. Southwest winds will be light to moderate.