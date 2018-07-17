Tuesday's weather: A mixed day with scattered showers and high temperatures

Today

Tuesday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, in light southwest breezes.

A lot of dry weather generally however scattered showers will occur too, especially later this afternoon, most frequent across Atlantic counties.

Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, mildest across the south midlands and east.

Tonight

Further well scattered showers overnight under broken cloud.

A few mist and fog patches too in near calm.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.