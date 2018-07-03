Tuesday's weather: Warm sunny and dry; highest temperatures 22C to 27C

A Status Yellow advisory remains in place will drought or near drought condition expected to develop further across the week.

TODAY

Today will be another warm, dry and sunny day with highs of 22C to 27C with perhaps higher values locally in parts of Munster.

Winds will be mainly light to moderate east or northeast in direction, resulting in slightly cooler conditions near the east coast.

TONIGHT

It will be dry and mostly clear tonight. Patchy cloud will develop along the south coast by morning.

Low temperatures of 9C to 12C in light easterly or variable breezes.