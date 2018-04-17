Tuesday's weather: Showers to become widespread; weather warnings in place

Today

Brightening up everywhere this morning as rain clears the east of the country. Isolated showers at first but the showers will become more widespread this afternoon.

Remaining windy for the day with strong and gusty southery winds. Highs of 14 to 16 degrees.

Tonight

Good clear periods overnight with southerly winds easing. Lows of 9 or 10 degrees

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for south Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm are expected, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains.

Localised spot flooding is also possible.

And a status yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm are forecast, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains with localised spot flooding possible.