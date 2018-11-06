Tuesday's weather: Rain to be persistent and heavy with strong winds

Information supplied by Met Éireann

Rain-filled thunder clouds dominate the landscape outside Newbridge in Co Kildare in this file photo | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Today

Windy and wet in all areas for a time today.

The rain will be persistent and heavy and accompanied by strong and gusty south to southeasterly winds.

But the winds will moderate later in the afternoon and veer south to southwesterly and the rain will give way gradually to occasional showers in many places, but will persist in eastern areas until late evening.

Top temperatures of 10 to 13 C.

Tonight

Scattered showers early tonight, but clear spells too, with some patches of mist and fog forming.

But some persistent and heavy rain will develop in eastern coastal counties later.

Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C., light to moderate variable breezes.