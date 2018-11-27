Tuesday's weather: Rain and wind, with weather warnings for over a dozen counties

Today

Overcast wet and very blustery this morning with heavy spells of rain, gales and severe gusts.

The rain will be heavy giving downpours with the chance of flooding locally, but brighter of weather with showers will follow gradually from the southwest.

Southeast gales will ease.

Highest temperatures 8 to 12 degrees.

More rain and strong winds will reach the southwest during the evening.

Tonight

Tonight will be overcast and windy again.

The north and east will begin dry, but rain elsewhere will quickly spread countrywide along with low cloud and mist.

Southerly winds will increase very strong with gale gusts. Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 degrees.

National weather warnings

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

There will be heavy rainfall later tonight and for a time on Tuesday - some 20-30mm is expected to fall over a short period, leading to some surface flooding.

Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas.

While a status yellow wind warning is in effect for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

Southeasterly winds will strengthen tonight and during Tuesday morning.

Average speeds of 55-65 km/h with gusts from 90-110 km/h are expected.

Winds will be strongest along exposed coasts, where a few higher gusts are possible.