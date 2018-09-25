Tuesday's weather: Outbreaks of rain in places with bright or sunny spells

Today

Windy today, fresh and gusty southerly winds will become strong in Atlantic coastal counties.

Outbreaks of rain will affect Connacht, Ulster and west Munster.

But mostly dry elsewhere, just scattered patches of drizzle and with a few bright or sunny spells developing in places.

Top temperatures of 13 to 16 C.

Tonight

Breezy and mild tonight. A few clear spells, but misty and mostly cloudy. Further patches of drizzle at times, mainly over parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 C.

Fresh and gusty south to southwest winds will be strong along the northwest coast for a time.