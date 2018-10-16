Tuesday's weather: Outbreaks of rain extending eastwards; Highest temperatures 13C to 17C

TODAY

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend eastwards over the country this morning, reaching the east coast by early afternoon.

Drier and brighter conditions with isolated showers will push eastwards through the course of the afternoon.

Breezy with top temperatures of 13C to 17C in moderate to fresh southerly winds, later veering southwest and easing.

TONIGHT

Showers will become more frequent in the west and northwest this evening and early tonight with a few spreading elsewhere overnight.

It will be cloudy at times with clear intervals. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.