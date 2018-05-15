Tuesday's weather: Mostly dry start for much of the eastern half of the country, but damp elsewhere

Today

Misty in parts to begin with coastal fog. A mostly dry start for much of the eastern half of the country, but damp elsewhere.

Rain and drizzle will very gradually spread eastwards through the day, but it will tend to fragment with just small amounts further east.

Slowly brightening up from the west through the afternoon and evening with some sunshine breaking through later.

Maxima will range from 13 degrees along Atlantic coasts, to a milder 17 or 18 degrees Celsius, with best values generally across eastern and southeastern counties.

Northwest breezes will set in later, at which point it will feel fresher.

Tonight

Dry, calm and clear in turn for much of tonight with a touch of grass frost in parts.

Turning rather cold with minima generally ranging 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, but dipping back lower locally.