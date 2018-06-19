Tuesday's weather: Mix of sunshine and rain, heavy locally

Today

Mainly dry this morning with just patchy light rain and drizzle.

Becoming drier and sunnier through the afternoon in the east and south.

However in the west and north rain will turn persistent and locally heavy.

Staying cool in the north and west with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but becoming warm and humid in the south and east with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Winds will be light to moderate this morning.

Later in the day moderate to fresh southwest winds will develop.

Tonight

Patchy rain for a time tonight but it will become dry later and skies will start to clear.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Moderate to fresh mainly southwest winds will become moderate northwest overnight.