Today

Many places will be dry for the morning (except for some showers along the east coast) but patchy rain or drizzle along western coastal counties will spread eastwards across the country during the afternoon, finally clearing by evening.

Highs of 8 to 9 degrees in light breezes.

Tonight

A clear cold evening and night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees; frost in places.

Showers will affect western coastal areas but most other parts will remain dry.