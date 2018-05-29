Tuesday's weather: Humid with top temperatures of 21 to 26°

Today

Early mist and fog patches will clear most places this morning, allowing warm sunny intervals to develop.

While many areas will hold dry, some heavy showers will occur this afternoon, these most likely in west Connacht and Munster - where there is the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Humid, with top temperatures of 21 to 26° Celsius generally, highest in the west and south.

It will be a few degrees cooler in the coastal fringes.

Winds mostly light to moderate east to northeast or variable, with sea breezes developing.

Tonight

Some warm sunshine likely through this evening, with any showers dying away.

Dry tonight with clear spells, but with patches of mist and low cloud returning.

Mild, with lows of 10 to 14° in slack easterly or variable breezes.