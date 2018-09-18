Tuesday's weather: Dry to start, with showery rain developing in the southwest later this morning

Today

Dry this morning with sunny spells developing for a time.

Showery rain developing in the southwest later this morning and spreading eastwards this afternoon, gradually clearing this evening.

Becoming blustery with fresh, gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will start off dry mainly dry and blustery in Leinster and Munster.

Outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Later in the night, persistent rain will move in from the west and spread eastwards. Southerly winds will strengthen.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Status yellow wind warning for Ireland

Very windy across Ireland from early on Wednesday morning until evening.

South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

Valid from Wednesday 19th September 2018 at 5am to Wednesday 19th September 2018 at 5pm.