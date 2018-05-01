Tuesday's weather: Dry this morning with rain developing later; Highest temperatures 9C to 12C

TODAY

Dry in eastern counties at first this morning, but cloud and rain in the west will spread eastwards to most places by noon in strengthening southerly winds.

The rain will persist through the afternoon in many areas; though drier conditions with some scattered showers will follow into the west later in the afternoon and winds will ease.

Cool with highest temperatures 9C to 12C.

TONIGHT

Rain and breezy conditions in eastern areas will clear during the night with clear periods and scattered showers following.

Lows of 3C to 6C with winds becoming mostly moderate west or northwesterly.