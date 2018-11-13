Tuesday's weather: Dry and bright with rain developing tonight; Highest temperatures 10C to 13C

TODAY

Mainly dry and bright this morning, with sunny spells and a few isolated showers, mainly along Atlantic and northern coasts.

Cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic, with rain developing on west and southwest coasts this afternoon.

It should extend across much of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster by evening and reach all areas by early tonight, turning heavy in places.

Highest temperatures 10C to 13C.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be breezy and wet with occasional rain, heavy in places, especially in southern and western coastal areas.

There will be hill and coastal fog also.

It will be mild with minimum temperatures 8C to 12C, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.