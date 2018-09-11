Tuesday's weather: Dry and breezy with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 14C to 17C

TODAY

Breezy today, especially in northern areas.

Early rain over parts of Leinster and Munster will soon clear with a good deal of dry weather following, however there will still be some scattered showers.

Another spell of rain will move into Munster during the afternoon, spreading to south Connacht and Leinster in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C – mildest in the South and Southeast.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will affect the East, Midlands and South for a time tonight, clearing later with some mist and fog patches forming.

Further North there will be some scattered showers overnight.

Cool with minimum temperatures 7C to 9C.