Tuesday's weather: Cold and frosty with sunny spells; Highest temperatures of 4C to 7C

TODAY

It will be cold and frosty this morning, but dry and bright with some sunshine at first.

Staying dry but increasingly cloudy in many central and northern areas today.

In the south, rain will become persistent about the southwest coast by noon and will extend northwards over Munster and parts of south Leinster by evening.

Top temperatures of 4C to 7C degrees.

Light variable breezes will become south-easterly later.

TONIGHT

Continuing dry in the north for a time early tonight with frost developing there soon after dark as temperatures fall to between minus 1C and plus 2C.

Temperatures of 3C to 6C degrees elsewhere, with rain in the south turning heavy at times, especially in the south and southeast, where there is a risk of spot flooding.

The rain will extend countrywide overnight.

Light to moderate easterly winds will increase fresh and gusty at times.