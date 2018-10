TODAY

Today will be rather cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Some sunny spells will develop in the south and southeast later.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 18C, warmest along the south coast.

Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh.

TONIGHT

Tonight will see patchy rain and drizzle and temperatures not lower than 11C or 12C.

Southwest winds will be light to moderate.