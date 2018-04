Today

Rain in Munster and south Leinster for a time this morning. Some showers further north.

A band of showery rain will spread eastwards during the day and will clear this evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Showers will spread from the west overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.