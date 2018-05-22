Tuesday's weather: A misty start, followed by a dry day with sunny spells

Today

Today will be dry with sunny spells developing after a misty start in some parts.

Maximum temperatures will range from about 14 or 15 degrees Celsius in northern counties and along parts of the east coast to between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius elsewhere, highest in the southeast.

Winds mostly light or moderate north to northeasterly with moderate sea breezes on some coasts.

Tonight

Dry tonight with clear periods and some patchy mist and fog developing towards dawn.

Overnight lows of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.